|
International Edition
Friday
February, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Blue tears, sorted
|
CNA February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
|
Matsu's "blue tears" are replicated and captured in this supplied photo. In a mesmerizing phenomenon known as "blue tears," the shores of Matsu County give off a blue twinkle at night. National Taiwan Ocean University has proven that the bioluminescent organism Noctiluca is responsible for the ocean glow. After a year of hard work, they are now able to replicate the blue tears for educational purposes.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
2
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
5
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
6
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
7
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
8
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
9
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
10
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost