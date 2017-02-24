Breed your own virtual orchid at Taiwan Int'l Orchid Show

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Attendees of the 2017 Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS 2017) will have the opportunity to virtually design their own breed of orchid, according to the show's organizers.

At a press conference for the orchid show on Thursday, Tainan Deputy Mayor Wu Tsung-jung (吳宗榮) explained what the public could expect from the show in its 13th year.

TIOS 2017 will feature the most interesting content in the history of the show, Wu Tsung-jung said, with four exhibition halls distinctly embodying one of the following four ideas: ecology, technology, life, and exploration.

One of the highlights of the show is the virtual reality (VR) technology, which pairs a cardboard VR viewer with a "VR Dream Orchids" app, which allows users to virtually breed a wide range of hypothetical orchids from the different characteristics and parts of five existing breeds.

The other exhibition halls will showcase the historical and ecological relationship between Tainan and orchids, with over 10,000 world-class orchids available for purchase.

Among the award-winning orchids, one will be crowned the champion for TIOS 2017.

A Blooming Orchid Market

The orchid industry is an important one for Taiwan, Wu Shin-pin (吳泗濱) of the Executive Yuan's Council of Agriculture said at the press conference.

In fact, last year's orchid exports totaled over NT$5 billion, Wu Shin-pin stated. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said that of the US$188 million Taiwanese flower exports last year, orchids made up US$173 million.

Therefore, Wu Shin-pin and Wu Tsung-jung stressed the importance of the orchid show, which the deputy mayor noted was one of the three major international orchid shows and served as platform for the international orchid trade.

Wu Shin-pin hoped that the orchid industry could expand through TIOS and the country's agriculture industry.

In the area of international sales, TAITRA President Walter Yeh (葉明水) said that 98 buyers from 28 countries were expected to attend the 10-day orchid show that runs from Mar. 4 to Mar. 13.

Yeh said that 18 important buyers from 13 countries have been chosen to have one-on-one discussions with orchid vendors during the show.

Given the importance of orchids to Taiwan's economy, Yeh stated that they would be one of the points of attraction of TAITRA's shows in South Asia this year.