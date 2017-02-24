FSC sides with insurance firm in bus payout

The Financial Supervisory Committee (FSC) ruled on Thursday that an insurance company's refusal to compensate a victim's brother in last week's deadly bus crash was justified.

The brother of a victim surnamed Lee, who died last Monday when their tour bus crashed during a tour with the Iris Travel Service Co. Ltd. (蝶戀花旅行社) was unable to claim compensation for his sister.

The sister was covered by travel agency liability insurance and passenger insurance, each at NT$2 million. The former plan was insured with Union Insurance Company (旺旺友聯), the latter with Fubon Insurance (富邦產險).

Fubon Insurance said Thursday morning that the company would not be compensating her brother because only family members with lineal relationships could claim compensation.

The FSC commented on the case Thursday afternoon, approving Fubon Insurance's decision and said that the brother would only be entitled to the insurance compensation if he could prove that he had raised the sister.

Officials cited Article 194 of the Civil Code, which stipulated that only linear relatives or the spouse of the victim were allowed to claim compensation for liability insurance. They said siblings and cousins were excluded from the clause.

"While anyone can claim compensation for casualty insurance and life insurance, liability insurance only works for lineal relatives," Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) said.

Insurance Companies Clarify Stance

Fubon Insurance on Thursday morning issued a press release clarifying its position and efforts in the aftermath of the fatal crash that killed 33, injured 11 last Monday, marking the deadliest in 30 years.

As of Thursday evening, the company claimed to have compensated 22 victims' families with a total of approximately NT$47 million.

Union Insurance Company also announced on Thursday morning that it could not compensate the brother "on legal grounds."

James Pan, General Manager of the Union Insurance Company said on Thursday that according to the insurance contract, the company would cover NT$2 million for every deceased victim.

"Iris Travel Service may be willing to compensate Lee with NT$6 million for the death of both parents and his sister. However, the company can still only pay NT$4 million to the travel agency," Pan said.

Lawyer Provides Advice

A lawyer named Yeh Shu-hung (葉恕宏) said late Thursday that if Lee could prove that his sister died before his parents, then he would have a chance to claim compensation from insurance companies.

"If the sister had died first, Lee's parents would have automatically become the legal claimants to claim compensation. Subsequently, their death following the sister's would have given Lee the right to inherit as the legal claimant."

"Lee would then have the right to claim compensation for his sister's death," Yeh said.