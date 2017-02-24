News
Ready for action
CNA  February 24, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
Snow-clearing trucks get ready for forecasted snowfall on Highway 14 on Thursday, Feb. 23. The Directorate General of Highways issued an alert for an impending snow disaster on Thursday, shutting down some mountain roads and warning drivers to avoid dangerous areas during 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday this weekend. The continental air mass moved south on Wednesday, bringing cold and gloomy weather that is expected to stay until next Tuesday. Snow is forecast for the areas around Yushan and Hehuanshan.
