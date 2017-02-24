Opinions split as ban on poultry shipments expires

The seven-day nationwide ban on the transport and slaughter of poultry to counter the recent avian influenza outbreak expires today at noon.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) last Thursday issued the ban, which was met with protests from retailers who wanted buffer periods to cushion the impact.

COA Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) said the weeklong poultry ban would expire as scheduled on Friday.

There will be no extension of the ban, Lin said, adding that the council concluded that the bird flu situation had"stabilized" because reports indicated there had been no confirmed cases of H5N6 in the past four days.

After lifting the ban, the government will step up regular inspections in outbreak zones to prevent another outbreak.

COA Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said there had been no cases of the H5N6 strain of the avian flu in the past week, not since the ban was announced.

Chen said there would be discussions over enacting supplementary measures after lifting the ban.

Differing Opinions

The Council of Agriculture held its third emergency meeting on Thursday over the latest avian influenza outbreak.

Some experts voiced reservations over the council's decision to lift the ban.

Lai Shiow-suey (賴秀穗), an honorary professor at National Taiwan University's School of Veterinary Medicine, said she believed that the risk of outbreak at poultry farms had in fact decreased, as there had been no confirmed cases of H5N6 influenza cases spreading to humans for days.

But the government should reconsider lifting the ban on the transport and slaughter of ducks, who do not exhibit bird flu symptoms as quickly and clearly, Lai said.

Lai suggested in light of the H5N2 strains found in Taiwan's poultry for the past years, the government should extend the ban to ensure complete eradication of the disease.

National Taiwan University Institution of Epidemiology and Preventative Medicine Professor King Chwan-chuen said that areas affected by both H5N6 and H5N2 strains, and which had a significant population of infected poultry, should be considered as "high-risk zones."

Areas where no cases have been reported should be categorized as low risk, King said, suggesting that preventative measures should be carried out depending on the area's category.

Ho Mei-shang (何美鄉), a research fellow at Academia Sinica's Institute of Biomedical Sciences, suggested that the government not make hasty decisions as the latest test results had yet to be released by the Animal Health Research Institute under the COA yet.

"It would be inappropriate if (the government) eases the ban and there are announcements of definite diagnoses of H5N6," Ho said.