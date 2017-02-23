Lawmakers condemn W Hotel over drug party case

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers on Thursday heaped criticism on W Hotel for failing to accept responsibility in the case of a woman who had a fatal overdose in a drug party last December.

The woman's father said that despite the conclusions of an investigation, he still believed she had been sexually assaulted.

The press conference, hosted by the lawmakers, came after web celebrity Andy Chu and five others were indicted Wednesday on drug charges, after their party at a luxury hotel in Taipei resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman surnamed Kuo.

Lawmakers said W Hotel failed to alert authorities when it was notified of possibly questionable circumstances and had later destroyed evidence at the crime scene.

"(The hotel) did not uphold their corporate responsibility," lawmakers said.

Kuo's father, who attended the press conference in a baseball cap and sunglasses, was visibly emotional when reporters asked questions about the case.

He said he believed his daughter was awake when the suspects force-fed her a cocktail of eight different kinds of narcotics.

Although case investigators, in a report released Wednesday, concluded Kuo had not been sexually assaulted, her father said he continued to believe otherwise.

Kuo's father said that autopsy examinations showed severe bruising on her thighs. He said he "strongly suspected" that something had been done to his daughter and that she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators had concluded that the swollen red bruising near Kuo's genitals had been a symptom of a disease.