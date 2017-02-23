|
Air quality fair except parts of central, southern Taiwan
CNA February 23, 2017, 11:45 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The air quality was moderate to good around the country Thursday with the exception of parts of central Taiwan and the southern regions of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.
For Friday, the air quality picture is expected to remain the same, with parts of central and southern Taiwan flashing orange, indicating the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, while that in the rest of the country is likely to be yellow (moderate) to green (good), according to the network
(http://taqm.epa.gov.tw/taqm/en/AqiForecast.aspx).
On both Thursday and Friday, the eastern counties of Hualien and Taitung enjoy good quality air while northeastern and northern Taiwan, including Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties, and the offshore islands of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu have moderate air quality. The EPA's color scale takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10
particulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air.
Green represents "good" air quality, with a pollutant reading of less than 50; yellow indicates "moderate" at 50-100; orange means "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with a reading of 101-150; red indicates "unhealthy" with a range of 151-200; purple signifies "very unhealthy" with a level of 201-300; maroon represents "hazardous" with
an reading of 301-500.
