New Taipei mayor expresses condolences after city official's apparent suicide
The China Post news staff February 23, 2017, 11:40 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu on Thursday expressed his condolences after the apparent suicide of a local government official and urged prosecutors to quickly clarify the details of the case.
New Taipei City Land Administration Department Deputy Director-General Wang Sheng-wen (王聖文) took his own life Tuesday, on the same day prosecutors searched his home as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.
Chu said he hoped the prosecutors and the Ministry of Justice's Agency Against Corruption (AAC) could resolve the case and report the truth.
"This is what everyone expects," he said.
The mayor made his remarks after leaving a meeting of grade school principals in New Taipei City.
When recovering Wang's body after his apparent suicide, prosecutors found a note apologizing to his family, which said that he "was tired" and "sorry."
The note also included a surname and a full name, local media reported.
Wang had emphasized in the note that he "had not taken their money."
