Thursday
February, 23, 2017
Freeway No. 5 could see worse traffic jams over holidays
The China Post news staff February 23, 2017, 11:38 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ahead of a four-day holiday, the Transportation Ministry's Taiwan National Freeway Bureau warned on Thursday that Freeway No. 5 would likely see the worst traffic jams.
A surge in traffic is most likely to occur from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, the bureau said. On Freeway No. 5, the journey between Toucheng (頭城) and Pinglin (坪林) could take up to 111 minutes amid congestion.
The bureau also named Freeway No. 1's Hsinchu (新竹), Changhua (彰化) and Fengyuan (豐原), plus Freeway No. 3's Yingge (鶯歌) and Longtan (龍潭), as routes likely to see traffic congestion.
Journey times for those roads will likely increase by three to five times.
Here's a rundown of the estimated travel times on Freeway No. 5 over the holiday:
Feb. 25: Nangan system to Pinglin to increase from 11 to 55 minutes between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Feb. 26: Nangan system to Pinglin to increase from 11 to 55 minutes between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Toucheng to Pinglin to increase from 15 to 111 minutes between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Feb. 27: Toucheng to Pinglin to increase from 15 to 111 minutes between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Feb. 28: Toucheng to Pinglin to increase from 15 to 111 minutes between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
