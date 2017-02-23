News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 23, 2017, 8:12 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Thursday, February 23, 2017.

United Daily News: 11 million illegal immigrants may be deported under Trump administration's new order.

China Times: : New Taipei City official kills himself with note claiming innocence amid corruption probe.

Liberty Times: New Taipei City official kills himself with note claiming innocence amid corruption probe.

Apple Daily: Prosecution demands 12-year sentence for man accused of causing model's death at drug party.

