Official commits suicide following investigation
The China Post news staff  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- New Taipei City's Land Administration Department Deputy Director-General Wang Sheng-wen (王聖文) took his own life Tuesday, the same day prosecutors searched his home as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

Wang had been accused of approving a construction license in 2010 after accepting bribes from an unnamed consortium while acting as Banqiao Land Administration Office Director.

New Taipei's Land Administration Department released a statement expressing its disbelief, stating that the 52-year-old did not show signs of distress in the days before. In a note left at the scene, Wang said that had not accepted any bribes from the unnamed consortium.

Officials from the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office also said that Wang showed no signs of depression or anxiety and had been cooperative during the search on Tuesday.

