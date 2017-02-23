|
Starbucks denies online bean quality claims
The China Post news staff February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Starbucks released a statement Wednesday to defend a recent price increase and deny speculations that the chain used the same quality of coffee beans as 7-11.
Conjectures from netizens around the web sparked as a result of Starbucks' local price increase imposed on 29 of its products.
As Starbucks and City Caf? are both subsidiaries of local enterprise Uni-President (統一企業), some netizens claimed that coffee beans used by either coffee companies were of the same origin.
In response, Starbucks said that the company's coffeehouses only brewed coffee with beans imported from its main headquarters in the U.S., dismissing claims that it shares the same beans with City Caf?.
Starbucks claimed that the price increase was due to an increase in local cost that were imposed upon dairy and sugar products. The company also cited location rental and barista training cost increases as reasons for its price hike.
