Dutch firms shows off 'smart city' solutions at expo running until 24th

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ten innovative companies from the Netherlands are hosting smart city solutions inside an orange DAF truck at the 2017 Smart City Expo, Nangang Exhibition Hall, from Feb. 21 to 24.

The Representative of Netherlands Trade & Investment Office (NTIO), Guy Wittich, together with Rene van Hell, Director of International Business, MOFA, Netherlands, and Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin, launched the opening of the Holland Pavilion and exhibition.

Van Hell highlighted in his opening remarks, "innovative companies like NXP, 2Getthere and Dynniq are great examples with whom the Dutch government is actively working together on new intelligent transport systems. A similar development can be seen in Taiwan, where a private company like Gogoro is working together with the Taiwanese authorities to roll out their smart energy grid in order to enable Gogoro's battery swapping system for their electric scooters."