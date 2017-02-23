|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Dutch firms shows off 'smart city' solutions at expo running until 24th
|
The China Post news staff February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ten innovative companies from the Netherlands are hosting smart city solutions inside an orange DAF truck at the 2017 Smart City Expo, Nangang Exhibition Hall, from Feb. 21 to 24.
The Representative of Netherlands Trade & Investment Office (NTIO), Guy Wittich, together with Rene van Hell, Director of International Business, MOFA, Netherlands, and Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin, launched the opening of the Holland Pavilion and exhibition.
Van Hell highlighted in his opening remarks, "innovative companies like NXP, 2Getthere and Dynniq are great examples with whom the Dutch government is actively working together on new intelligent transport systems. A similar development can be seen in Taiwan, where a private company like Gogoro is working together with the Taiwanese authorities to roll out their smart energy grid in order to enable Gogoro's battery swapping system for their electric scooters."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
4
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
5
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
6
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
7
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
8
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
9
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
10
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection