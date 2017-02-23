|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
MOFA Hosts Spring Banquet
|
CNA February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
President Tsai Ing-wen addresses foreign diplomats and representatives during the Ministry of Foreign Affair's Spring Banquet. During the event, Tsai talked about the nation's foreign affairs plans for the year, stating that she has come up with various ideas to continue to help Taiwan progress as an international nation. On China, Tsai said that cross-strait relations will remain the same, but the nation would not submit to pressure.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
4
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
5
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
6
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
7
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
8
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
9
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
10
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection