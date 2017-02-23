News
MOFA Hosts Spring Banquet
CNA  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
President Tsai Ing-wen addresses foreign diplomats and representatives during the Ministry of Foreign Affair's Spring Banquet. During the event, Tsai talked about the nation's foreign affairs plans for the year, stating that she has come up with various ideas to continue to help Taiwan progress as an international nation. On China, Tsai said that cross-strait relations will remain the same, but the nation would not submit to pressure.
