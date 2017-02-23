|
High flyers?
|
CNA February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
Taichung Prosecutors arrives at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base to investigate potential drug abuse within the air force base. Speculation of drug abuse came after 27 bags of suspicious white powder were found within the base. Over 1250 on-base personnel were tested for drugs, with further investigation underway.
.
|
