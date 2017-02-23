MOTC seeks to stamp out UberEATS

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) is still collecting evidence to fine UberEATS, an on-demand meal delivery service run by the embattled ride-hailing company Uber Taiwan, officials said on Wednesday.

The DGH said on Wednesday that the meal delivery app was "still recognized as an illegal business," but "UberEATS exploits legal loopholes to evade government inspections, making it very hard to collect evidence to confirm their business operations."

Furthermore, compared to the number of cases reporting on the ride-hailing service last month, UberEATs drivers were very rarely caught by police, officials said.

UberEATS continued operations after Uber Taiwan announced "a pause in operations" early February in what the company called an attempt to "inspire the Tsai administration to open more dialogue and cultivate an open attitude toward modern technologies and innovative economies."

Earlier last week, Uber Taiwan claimed to have made progress in negotiations with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, calling upon the public to "defend the right to choose the livelihoods of Uber partner drivers" by participating in a protest slated for this weekend.

Moreover, Uber showed no intention in toning down on its rhetoric, launching more advertisements to promote UberEATS and recruit partner drivers.

One must be 19 years older to qualify as an UberEATS partner, but is no longer required to have a car. Bikes and scooters are usable too, Uber said in its online recruitment ad.

Cars must be manufactured in 1996 or after, while no particular requirements were given regarding the age of the bikes or scooters used.

'Uber clause'

An amendment to the Highway Act dubbed the "Uber Clause" came into force last month, triggering a nationwide debate.

The amendment came down hard on the ride-hailing giant, sending it to cease operations in Feb. 10 after an order to cease operations and fines accumulating more than NT$1 million were issued in mid-February. The law increased the maximum penalty for businesses illegally operating public transportation to NT25 million, the heaviest in the nation's history. The penalty on individuals was also raised to as high as NT100,000.