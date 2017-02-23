|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Death of architecture
|
CNA February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
The original, Far Eastern Architectural Design Award-winning SinChen Preschool is seen in 2010. Architect Lin Chi-chin (林祺錦) designed the three-story structure in the style of traditional Japanese wooden architecture.
Seven years later, the award-winning preschool has lost its aesthetics. In response to the drastic changes that have been made to his design, architect Lin Chi-chin (林祺錦) expressed heartache and says that Taiwan had a long way to go in its "spatial aesthetics education."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
2
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
3
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
4
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
5
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
6
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
7
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
8
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
9
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
10
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection