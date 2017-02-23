Death of architecture

The original, Far Eastern Architectural Design Award-winning SinChen Preschool is seen in 2010. Architect Lin Chi-chin (林祺錦) designed the three-story structure in the style of traditional Japanese wooden architecture.

Seven years later, the award-winning preschool has lost its aesthetics. In response to the drastic changes that have been made to his design, architect Lin Chi-chin (林祺錦) expressed heartache and says that Taiwan had a long way to go in its "spatial aesthetics education."