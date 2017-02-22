Amnesty notes Taiwan's progress on same-sex marriage, asylum law

Amnesty International's annual report noted Taiwan's efforts to legalize same-sex marriage and progress toward a future asylum law.

The organization's country profile for Taiwan focused primarily on the island's support for the death penalty, noting "positive developments" in three longstanding death penalty cases which involved evidence being overturned. It added however that "violent incidents sparked public calls for retaining the punishment."

It added that amendments to the Civil Code would allow a move toward the legalization of same-sex marriage and that refugee bill currently being reviewed in the legislature would allow Chinese asylum seekers to apply for political asylum in Taiwan.

The international human rights organization also noted the election of Tsai Ing-wen as the nation's first female president and Premier Lin Chuan's decision to drop charges against 100 protesters who took part in the 2014 Sunflower Movement.

The London based organization released its 408 page report detailing human rights issues in 159 countries including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, arbitrary arrests and detentions and torture.