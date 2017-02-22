Andy Chu indicted in W Hotel drug party death

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Web celebrity Andy Chu and five others were indicted Wednesday on drug charges, after a party last December at a luxury hotel in Taipei resulted in the death of a 21 year old woman.

The victim, surnamed Kuo, was carried unconscious by two men from the W Hotel into a taxi that then took the victim Cathay General Hospital following an alleged sex and

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office is seeking 12 years for Chu for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act in hosting the party, providing the drugs and later attempting to cover up the crime. It is seeking sentences ranging from 10 to 11 years for the five other suspects including the drug dealer.

Investigations revealed that Kuo's death was caused by a cocktail of eight different kinds of narcotics. There was no evidence the victim was sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors say that the accused attempted to administer an injection to mitigate the effects of Kuo's overdose. The hotel room was also cleaned before Kuo was taken to the hospital.

In a press conference at the court, prosecutors also urged the public to wary of drugs hidden under the cover of instant coffee or other packaged sweets and instant drinks.

Last year Chu's father, confirmed that his son had booked the room but denied he was present at the time of the incident. He claimed his son was a hotel "member" and had helped book the room for his friends because he was entitled to a discount.