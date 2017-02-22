|
Songshan train bomber sentenced to 30 years
The China Post news staff February 22, 2017, 11:34 am TWN
A man who detonated a homemade explosive in a commuter train entering Taipei's Songshan Station last July was sentenced to 30 years in jail Wednesday.
The Taipei District Prosecutors Office handed 55-year-old Lin Ying-chang 20 years for attempted murder and 10 years and six months for building a bomb. Lin had testified previously that he had intended to commit suicide and had no murderous intent toward others. He was indicted last November.
Lin detonated the device on a Taiwan Railway Administration train on July 7, injuring 25 people including himself. Police traced evidence linking Lin to pipes used to construct the bomb and a suicide note. According to police, at the time he was receiving treatment for tonsil cancer and mental illnesses.
