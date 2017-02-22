Former EVA Air chair seeks return to the skies

Former chair of EVA Air Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) intends to launch a new airline this year, including plans to purchase 10 new aircraft, according to local reports.

Chang revealed in a magazine interview that he was intent on launching Star Universe Airways (星宇航空) this year, starting with routes in Southeast Asia.

"The routes will begin with Southeast Asia, but I look to get our long-haul routes up and running as soon as possible," he added.

He said the airline industry was competitive, and that "everyone should work hard and use their passion to improve and innovate the field."

Chang started at EVA Air, the country's largest private airline, in 1996 and worked to the top of the organization. He was ousted in 2016 during a bitter family feud among three half brothers over the legacy of the Evergreen Group after the death of its founder Chang Yung-fa (張榮發).

EVA Air's former spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei, who was also ousted in 2016 and now acts as Chang's spokesman, said that plans were still being discussed and that aircraft purchases and rentals were still on the drawing board. It would take two years for flights to be launched after the company is formally established, he added. Nieh said formal plans would be made public in the first half of 2017.

Taiwan's domestic airline industry experienced a shakeup with the sudden closure of TransAsia Airways in late 2016. Since then, Far Eastern Air Transport has eyed taking over remnants of the firm in a deal that has yet to be finalized.