Heavy rain and thunderstorms for northern and central Taiwan
The China Post news staff February 22, 2017, 8:06 am TWN
The nation's reservoirs may get a much needed resupply as thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain have been forecast across Taiwan on Wednesday.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely from central Taiwan all the up to the northern regions of the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
Scattered showers are also expected in the south and eastern parts of Taiwan.
Highs for the day will reach 28 degrees in northern Taiwan and up to 30 degrees in central and southern areas.
Travelers heading to the offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu are advised to their flight status due to low clouds and fog in the area.
Temperatures will begin to drop slightly Wednesday evening as another cold front moves in from mainland China.
The latest front will bring temperatures to the lower teens from northern to central Taiwan starting on Thursday. Precipitation and colder temperatures are forecast for the entire weekend and up to the first days of next week.
