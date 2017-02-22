|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 22, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Headlines from across Taiwan
|
The China Post news staff February 22, 2017, 7:48 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday February 22, 2017.
United Daily News: 27 packets of amphetamines found in Taichung Air Force Base.
China Times: Brothers and Lamigo Monkeys to raise ticket prices.
Liberty Times: Tour bus operators decry new 300-km daily limit.
Apple Daily: Boss demands NT$590,000 from restaurant apprentice.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
6
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
7
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
8
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
9
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
10
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping