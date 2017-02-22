News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 22, 2017, 7:48 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday February 22, 2017.

United Daily News: 27 packets of amphetamines found in Taichung Air Force Base.

China Times: Brothers and Lamigo Monkeys to raise ticket prices.

Liberty Times: Tour bus operators decry new 300-km daily limit.

Apple Daily: Boss demands NT$590,000 from restaurant apprentice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

