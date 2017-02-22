News
Assembled vehicles are safe: bus association
By Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post  February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
In a public hearing held by the Transportation Ministry, bus association representative Jiang Chi-hsin (江其興) denied that so-called "assembled vehicles" — in which foreign chassis are furnished with local parts — were to blame for a bus crash that killed 33 people last week.

Jiang, a representative of the National Joint Association of Bus for Tourist of the R.O.C. (全國遊覽車工會), said that the practice of assembling vehicles was "not a problem."

He claimed that Taiwan had a history of producing large vehicles and had received international recognition.

"Many renowned brands from the west and Japan assemble their vehicles," Jiang said.

He said it wasn't right for the local bus industry to be slandered by misinformed criticism about assembled vehicles.

Jiang reiterated that all operating tour buses were licensed by the government after passing vehicle safety inspections.

"What's more problematic is the phenomenon of overworked drivers," Jiang said.

