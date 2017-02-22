Gov't tightens rules for one-day tours

Several one-day bus tours have been ordered to hire extra drivers or cease operations, the government announced Tuesday, following a crash that left 33 people dead.

On bus tours traveling on regular roads, a single driver is banned from covering more than 300 kilometers per day, Deputy Director General of the Tourism Bureau Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said on Tuesday.

Drivers covering mountain roads are limited to 200 kilometers per day, Chang said.

The rule changes have led to the cancellation of some one-day tours from Taipei and Kaohsiung to popular sites including Alishan National Scenic Area (阿里山) Wuling Farm (武陵農場), Cingjing Farm (清境農場), Qalang Smangus (司馬庫斯), Guan-Wu (觀霧) at the Shei-Pa National Park, Hualien, and Kenting (墾丁), after operators were unwilling or unable to hire a second driver.

Those who continue to operate on these routes without employing a second driver would be hit with fines between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000, Chang said.

The order comes on the back of a Transportation Ministry drive to tighten regulations on travel agencies, in particular those that run one-day tours.

The Transportation Ministry said the rules were designed to stop drivers from being overworked and prevent possible violations of the Labor Standards Act.

Exactly how "long-distance one-day tours" is defined by law has yet been clarified by the ministry, but should be announced by this weekend, ahead of the four-day 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday.

Transportation Minister Asked for Punishment: Premier

At a legislative session Tuesday, Premier Lin Chuan spoke on behalf of the Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan, saying the embattled official had asked to be punished for Monday's crash.

"Like how every other official who has asked for punishment, the matter of administrative responsibilities will be taken care of only until the aftermath of the bus crash is settled," Lin said.

Lin also said that Cabinet members are constantly being reviewed on their performance, but he has no plans to make personnel changes at present.

Lin made the remarks during an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan, when he was asked to comment on public calls for the replacement of the transportation minister, Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan, Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san and Minister without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen.

Asked whether he agreed that the transportation minister should step down to take responsibility for a recent bus crash that killed 33 people, the premier said the investigation into the cause of the accident should be completed before seeking to apportion blame.

The premier also suggested that it was "premature" to discuss the issue now.