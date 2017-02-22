Cracked rail found on airport metro line

A crack was found in the rail of Taoyuan Airport MRT on Tuesday, just over one week before the official opening slated for next Thursday.

The Bureau of High Speed Rail (HSR) said Tuesday morning that maintenance crew found a 2.5 mm crack in the steel rail between A9 Linkou Station and A10 Shanbi Station late Friday evening last week.

Manufacturers have been informed and should complete repairs by today, officials said, giving assurance that there were no other cracks at the 92 spots where rails converged.

Taoyuan Metro Corporation stated that trial runs in the remaining days would not be affected.

The highly anticipated and long-awaited Taoyuan Airport MRT opened for trial run on Feb. 2.

Passengers can ride the new metro line for free during its one-month trial run. Subsequently, fares will be half-price during the first month of regular services.

The Taoyuan Airport MRT consists of 22 stations and runs 51 kilometers, traversing Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan municipalities. A ticket between the line's two terminus stations will cost NT$160.