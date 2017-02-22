News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 22, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

US linguist gets 'Plum Blossom' permanent residency
The China Post news staff  February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has awarded a coveted "Plum Blossom" permanent-residency card to U.S. linguist David Wible, to recognize his creation of the interactive language learning system "IWill."

The IWill system supports online learning of English as a second language, helping students improve their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

The service had spurred interest in English among students in Taiwan through the IWill Reading Challenge, held every six months, with each round attracting thousands of participants, the NIA said in a statement.

For over 20 years, Wible has taught in many universities across Taiwan. In 2007, he was invited to take charge the Language Center of the National Central University, and three years later was made dean of the university's liberal arts college.

Huang Lin-yu, director of the Taipei City Service Center under the NIA, presented the card to Wible on behalf of the NIA at a ceremony on Monday.

Huang thanked Wible for his contribution to Taiwan's education system.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search