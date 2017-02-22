US linguist gets 'Plum Blossom' permanent residency

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has awarded a coveted "Plum Blossom" permanent-residency card to U.S. linguist David Wible, to recognize his creation of the interactive language learning system "IWill."

The IWill system supports online learning of English as a second language, helping students improve their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

The service had spurred interest in English among students in Taiwan through the IWill Reading Challenge, held every six months, with each round attracting thousands of participants, the NIA said in a statement.

For over 20 years, Wible has taught in many universities across Taiwan. In 2007, he was invited to take charge the Language Center of the National Central University, and three years later was made dean of the university's liberal arts college.

Huang Lin-yu, director of the Taipei City Service Center under the NIA, presented the card to Wible on behalf of the NIA at a ceremony on Monday.

Huang thanked Wible for his contribution to Taiwan's education system.