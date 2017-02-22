Water restrictions to begin in Hsinchu, Taoyuan, New Taipei

TAIPEI -- The Water Resources Agency (WRA) decided Tuesday to implement first-stage water restrictions in Hsinchu, Taoyuan and New Taipei's Linkou, Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts with effect from March 1.

Most of the areas are served by Shimen Reservoir, which is below 55 percent of its capacity due to low rainfall, according to the WRA.

At a meeting Tuesday, the WRA said that under the government's color-coded monitoring system, the water supply to those areas was flashing a yellow light, which signaled the need for first-stage water restrictions.

That means the tap water pressure in those areas will be reduced during off-peak hours, according to the WRA.

Due to lower than average rainfall in most of Taiwan over the past few months, the water supply in New Taipei's Linkou, Banqiao and Xinzhuang districts, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County and Kaohsiung began flashing a green light on Feb. 13, signaling a tight supply and the need for reallocation of the supply resources, the WRA said.

If the dry weather persists, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi and Tainan are likely to flash a green light by Thursday, the agency said.

It said it was planning to carry out cloud seeding in the Shimen Reservoir area during a cold front that is expected to blanket Taiwan Feb. 21-24.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the water level in Shimen Reservoir had fallen to 232.29 meters, below 55 percent of its capacity, according to WRA data.

Several other reservoirs in Taiwan, including Nanhua and Tsengwen in the south of the country were at less than 60 percent capacity, the data showed.