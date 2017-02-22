MOFA denies censorship allegations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An official on Tuesday denied that an English-language magazine under the Foreign Ministry had withheld a story featuring an interview with a transportation minister from the Ma Ying-jeou administration.

Yeh Kuang-shih (葉匡時), chief of the transportation ministry in the Ma administration, took to social media on Tuesday to complain that the Foreign Ministry's Taiwan Review decided not to print a story in which he gave his views on the Taiwan High Speed Rail.

In a Facebook post, Yeh said he was interviewed by a reporter for an article to be published in an upcoming issue of Taiwan Review.

Yeh said he later received a call from the reporter, who said his superior told him the article would not be published.

In the post, Yeh suggested the decision may have been politically motivated.

"I pity our country. The current administration should humbly listen to the views expressed by officials of the previous administration," he wrote.

Pressed for comment, Kuoboug Chang (張國葆), director general of the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Services, told media that "a string of mistakes and misunderstandings" had led to the incident.

Chang said that the reporter in question was a freelancer who had little understanding of the internal procedures of the publication.

"Yeh's professional view on the matter will certainly be put into the next issue," Chang said.

Chang said he had telephoned Yeh himself to apologize for the misunderstanding and to pledge that Yeh's comments would be printed.

In a later Facebook post, Yeh said he had received a phone call from Chang who explained to him about the misunderstanding. He lauded the Foreign Ministry for its quick response to the matter.

Taiwan Review is a bimonthly magazine published by Kwang Hua Publishing under the supervision of the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Services.