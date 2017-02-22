Veterans begin monthlong pension protest

Hundreds of veterans began a monthlong demonstration near the Legislative Yuan Tuesday morning to protest the government's pension reform plan, which would significantly cut their retirement pensions and benefits.

Retired military officers, who called themselves the "800 heroes," waved flags and sang as they moved in an orderly procession around the Legislative Yuan.

The 800 heroes refer to soldiers of the Nationalist Army that temporarily held off a Japanese advance into Shanghai in 1937.

A spokesman for the rally, Veterans Association of the Republic of China Deputy Secretary General and retired two-star Gen. Wu chi-liang (吳其梁), said the government had shown a lack of empathy in its pension reform push, targeting only the pension and preferential interest rates of veterans.

"If government is indeed facing serious financial crisis, why doesn't the president herself, the premier, ministers and lawmakers voluntarily give up half their monthly salaries first?" he said.

Deputy head of the R.O.C. Military Academy Alumni Association Wu Shih-huai (吳斯懷), a retired deputy army commander, told reporters that he had participated in the national pension reform committee meetings but that during these meetings, the Defense Ministry had not discussed the details of reform proposals with veterans.

"Now all of a sudden the government has made up its reform proposals, all without consulting with us. How can we accept that?" he said.

Wu said veterans would take turns staging a peaceful protest in front of the Legislative Yuan every day for at least a month so that their opinion could be heard by the government.

Before the march, Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin expressed his support and said that the party's legislators would ask for a Constitutional interpretation should the government attempt to push through the proposed reforms.

Last Friday, veterans had staged a similar protest in front of the Defense Ministry headquarters in Taipei's Dazhi area over the pension reform proposal.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last June announced it would form a national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office to reform Taiwan's nearly bankrupt retirement pension system.

The proposed reforms have faced strong opposition from retired public servants and veterans, whose pensions and subsidies will suffer a significant cut.

Last month, the government concluded a national conference that recommended phasing out an 18 percent preferential savings rate for civil servants that was instituted decades ago.

It also proposed easing pension contributions for labor and lowering the income replacement ratio from 80 to 60 percent. The proposals must be approved by the Legislature to take effect.

Ministry Calls for Calm

Asked to comment, officials at the Defense Ministry called for calm from the veterans, saying that final policies regarding pension reforms were still under discussion.

It said the ministry was approaching the matter with "compassion and proactive communication" to ensure that veterans would receive the "greatest guarantees."

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Ting-yu (王定宇) slammed the veterans, calling their behavior childlike and saying they had sullied the reputation of the 800 heroes for which their rally was named after.