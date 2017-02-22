Stilll smoggy

|
CNA February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
CNA -- The Port of Kaohsiung is shrouded in smog, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Persistent pollution has engulfed Central and Southern Taiwan. The Environmental Protection Administration's air quality monitor stations has issued red alerts for several major cities, a warning that ambient conditions are "unhealthy for all groups."
