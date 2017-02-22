News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 22, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Still smoggy
CNA  February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- The Port of Kaohsiung is shrouded in smog, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Persistent pollution has engulfed Central and Southern Taiwan. The Environmental Protection Administration's air quality monitor stations has issued red alerts for several major cities, a warning that ambient conditions are "unhealthy for all groups."
;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search