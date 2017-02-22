Ma denies he asked prosecutor-general to release tapes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou said he had "committed no crime," as he appeared in court Tuesday, accused of illegally obtaining information during a 2013 wiretapping scandal.

The court is set to provide a verdict on March 20, with Ma potentially facing three years in prison as well as the prospect of further charges.

It was Ma's third appearance at the Taipei District Court facing charges brought by Democratic Progressive Party Caucus Whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘).

Ker alleges that Ma ordered then-Prosecutor-General Huang Shih-ming (黃世銘) to hand over classified wiretaps from a Special Investigation Division investigation into Ker and then-President of the Legislative Yuan Wang Jin-pyng (王金平).

Huang provided Ma with recordings of Ker and Wang discussing lobbying two senior justice officials to block an appeal of Ker's acquittal in a 2013 breach of trust case, and was later convicted of leaking classified information.

While Ma did not release the tapes publicly, in 2013 he used the knowledge of their existence in a failed attempt to force Wang out of the speaker's position and the Kuomintang.

Ma-Wang Feud

The former president and the former speaker maintained a famously testy relationship, with repeated personality clashes and disagreements over approaches to governance.

As he took the stand, Ma again denied that he had ordered Huang to provide him with the information from the wiretaps.

Asked why he had not asked Huang to pursue criminal charges over the recordings, Ma said the actions of Wang and Ker had constituted administration misconduct, and therefore had not been a matter for the courts.

During the hearing, the two sides clashed over a request from Ker's lawyers to ask the Control Yuan to again provide archived statements from Huang's previous testimonies.

However, the judge denied the request, saying that the information provided so far was sufficient.

Should the court decide Ma played an active role in obtaining the tapes, it could trigger further prosecutions over his involvement in the wiretapping scandal.