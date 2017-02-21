|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Trump's latest phone call leaves Taiwan in "perilous place”: report
|
The China Post news staff February 21, 2017, 2:12 pm TWN
|
U.S. President Donald Trump's recent phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have disadvantaged Taiwan, a report published in the Atlantic on Monday suggested.
The article written by Jon Emont said that Trump's decision to honor the "one-China" policy put Taiwan in a "perilous place" that may result in the renegotiation of the cross-strait status quo, or a reversion to relations before President Tsai Ing-wen placed a congratulatory call to Trump late last year. It added that Tsai's advisers were now realizing the "high price" the phone call with Trump may have incurred.
Trump's assurances to Xi were interpreted as putting Sino-American relations back on an even keel, but also as a major victory for China.
Ashley Townshend, a research fellow cited in the piece, added that Taiwan faced increased uncertainty due to Trump's dealmaking propensities and lukewarm attitude toward defending democracy abroad.
The article also revealed surprise among ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials that Trump was willing to take Tsai's call in the first place, with the call widely seen as a breach of protocol in Washington foreign policy circles.
DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng, a foreign policy adviser to Tsai, said that Taiwan would need to keep a low profile from now on in order not to further anger Beijing, which could scapegoat the island should Sino-American ties deteriorate.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
6
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
7
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
8
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
9
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
10
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping