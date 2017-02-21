Trump's latest phone call leaves Taiwan in "perilous place”: report

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have disadvantaged Taiwan, a report published in the Atlantic on Monday suggested.

The article written by Jon Emont said that Trump's decision to honor the "one-China" policy put Taiwan in a "perilous place" that may result in the renegotiation of the cross-strait status quo, or a reversion to relations before President Tsai Ing-wen placed a congratulatory call to Trump late last year. It added that Tsai's advisers were now realizing the "high price" the phone call with Trump may have incurred.

Trump's assurances to Xi were interpreted as putting Sino-American relations back on an even keel, but also as a major victory for China.

Ashley Townshend, a research fellow cited in the piece, added that Taiwan faced increased uncertainty due to Trump's dealmaking propensities and lukewarm attitude toward defending democracy abroad.

The article also revealed surprise among ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials that Trump was willing to take Tsai's call in the first place, with the call widely seen as a breach of protocol in Washington foreign policy circles.

DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng, a foreign policy adviser to Tsai, said that Taiwan would need to keep a low profile from now on in order not to further anger Beijing, which could scapegoat the island should Sino-American ties deteriorate.