Veterans parade around Legislative Yuan in opposition to gov't pension plans

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Dozens of retired military officers marched around the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Tuesday, accusing the government of attempting to slash their pensions as part of a reform drive.

Singing and chanting in an orderly procession while waving flags and denouncing President Tsai Ing-wen, veterans calling themselves the "800 heroes" vowed to remain around the Legislature for a month in order to pressure the government. Before the march, Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin expressed his support and said that the party's legislators would ask for a constitutional interpretation should the government attempt to push through the proposed reforms.

Meanwhile officials at the Defense Ministry called for calm from the veterans, saying that final policies regarding pension reforms were still under negotiation. It added the ministry was approaching the matter with "compassion and proactive communication" in order to ensure that veterans would receive the "greatest guarantees."

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Ting-yu slammed the veterans, calling their behavior childlike and saying they had sullied the reputation of the 800 heroes for which their rally was named after. The 800 heroes refers to soldiers of the Nationalist Army that temporarily held off a Japanese advance into Shanghai in 1937.

The government concluded a national conference on pension reform last month, which recommended phasing out an 18 percent preferential savings rate for civil servants instituted decades ago. It also proposed easing pension contributions for labor and lowering the income replacement ratio from 80 to 60 percent. The proposals must be approved by the Legislature.