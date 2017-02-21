|
Hsieh comes from behind to advance in Hungarian Ladies Open
|
The China Post news staff February 21, 2017, 11:49 am TWN
|
Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei came from behind to defeat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the WTA Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest, Monday.
After losing the first set 2-6, Hsieh stabilized, taking the next two decisively 6-3 and 6-1. She successfully defended her serve throughout the last set, closing out the match in 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Hsieh will face second seed Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Hsieh and Safarova have won six Grand Slam doubles titles between them.
Total prize money of US$250,000 will be awarded at the WTA tournament, which runs from Feb. 19-26.
|
