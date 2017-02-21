News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 21, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Southern Taiwan plagued by more unhealthy air
The China Post news staff  February 21, 2017, 10:03 am TWN
You know the drill: don your mask before heading out.

Unhealthy air quality (level red) is affecting much of southern Taiwan this morning, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of the Environmental Protection Agency. Air rated unhealthy for sensitive groups (level orange) is also prevalent in central regions of the island.

Level red readings were registered predominantly in Kaohsiung including Qiaotou, Nanzhi, Renwu, Zuoying, Qianjin and Qiantou, but also in Chiayi, Tainan and Zhushan.

Level orange readings (air unhealthy for sensitive groups) included Puli, Nantou, Douliu, Xinyin and Xiaogang.

Make sure you're donning a surgical mask that can block particulate matter (PM 2.5). Experts suggest those with N95, N99 or N100 certification for maximum filtration.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search