Southern Taiwan plagued by more unhealthy air

You know the drill: don your mask before heading out.

Unhealthy air quality (level red) is affecting much of southern Taiwan this morning, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of the Environmental Protection Agency. Air rated unhealthy for sensitive groups (level orange) is also prevalent in central regions of the island.

Level red readings were registered predominantly in Kaohsiung including Qiaotou, Nanzhi, Renwu, Zuoying, Qianjin and Qiantou, but also in Chiayi, Tainan and Zhushan.

Level orange readings (air unhealthy for sensitive groups) included Puli, Nantou, Douliu, Xinyin and Xiaogang.

Make sure you're donning a surgical mask that can block particulate matter (PM 2.5). Experts suggest those with N95, N99 or N100 certification for maximum filtration.