|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Southern Taiwan plagued by more unhealthy air
|
The China Post news staff February 21, 2017, 10:03 am TWN
|
You know the drill: don your mask before heading out.
Unhealthy air quality (level red) is affecting much of southern Taiwan this morning, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) readings of the Environmental Protection Agency. Air rated unhealthy for sensitive groups (level orange) is also prevalent in central regions of the island.
Level red readings were registered predominantly in Kaohsiung including Qiaotou, Nanzhi, Renwu, Zuoying, Qianjin and Qiantou, but also in Chiayi, Tainan and Zhushan.
Level orange readings (air unhealthy for sensitive groups) included Puli, Nantou, Douliu, Xinyin and Xiaogang.
Make sure you're donning a surgical mask that can block particulate matter (PM 2.5). Experts suggest those with N95, N99 or N100 certification for maximum filtration.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
6
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
7
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
8
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
9
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
10
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping