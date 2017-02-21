Weekend to be rainy and cold

An approaching cold front arriving Thursday will bring colder, wetter weather to much of Taiwan until next Tuesday.

Large variations in weather conditions can be expected starting Thursday with temperatures dropping to 14 degrees in northern Taiwan, according to forecasts by veteran meteorologist Wu Te-rong. Coastal areas in middle and northern Taiwan will see the mercury drop to 12 degrees.

Residents in Taipei can expect lows of 14 degrees from Thursday evening to Saturday. Temperatures will rise only slightly on Sunday and Monday, with rainy weather will persisting until next Tuesday.

Wu predicts low daytime and evening temperatures over the long weekend with rainfall in middle, north and eastern Taiwan. Scattered showers can also be expected in southern Taiwan.

In elevations above 3000 meters, temperatures and precipitation could translate into snowfall.