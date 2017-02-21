|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Weekend to be rainy and cold
|
The China Post news staff February 21, 2017, 9:44 am TWN
|
An approaching cold front arriving Thursday will bring colder, wetter weather to much of Taiwan until next Tuesday.
Large variations in weather conditions can be expected starting Thursday with temperatures dropping to 14 degrees in northern Taiwan, according to forecasts by veteran meteorologist Wu Te-rong. Coastal areas in middle and northern Taiwan will see the mercury drop to 12 degrees.
Residents in Taipei can expect lows of 14 degrees from Thursday evening to Saturday. Temperatures will rise only slightly on Sunday and Monday, with rainy weather will persisting until next Tuesday.
Wu predicts low daytime and evening temperatures over the long weekend with rainfall in middle, north and eastern Taiwan. Scattered showers can also be expected in southern Taiwan.
In elevations above 3000 meters, temperatures and precipitation could translate into snowfall.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Taiwan Cement president dead after fall from stairs: report
2
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
3
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
4
Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US exits TPP pact
5
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
6
Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore
7
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
8
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
9
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
10
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping