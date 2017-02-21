Headlines from across Taiwan

|
The China Post news staff February 21, 2017, 7:41 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Tuesday February 21, 2017.
United Daily News: Gov't puts two-driver rule for tour buses in place for 228 holiday.
China Times: Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tseng remanded in custody for misconduct in office.
Liberty Times: China's H7N9 avian flu mutates, thwarting control efforts.
Apple Daily: Footage shows Kim Jong-nam poisoned in a mere 2.33 seconds.
