Public coping with new workweek law

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A plurality of survey respondents found that the new workweek law had had little to no impact on their employment and salary, according to a Cathay Financial Holdings survey on the public's economic confidence.

The February survey, whose results were published Monday, revealed that 46.2 percent of those surveyed found the effects of the workweek law to be minimal. Furthermore, over 60 percent of respondents reported feeling that there would be no change to their monthly salary due to the law.

On the flip side, 44 percent of respondents found the law to be doing more harm than good, with 23.6 percent of respondents thinking that they would receive a pay cut as a result. 8.9 percent of those expecting a pay cut reported a cut of over 5 percent.

Cathay Financial noted optimism, albeit in the minority, in survey responses, with 9.8 percent of respondents thinking that the workweek law is more beneficial than detrimental and 8.8 percent expecting a raise.