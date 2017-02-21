News
Water project: Work starts on TWC training complex
The China Post news staff  February 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- State-run Taiwan Water Corp. (TWC) is gearing up the construction of a modern employee training complex in Southern Taiwan to effectively boost the competencies of employees and upgrade the firm's overall service quality, according to company source.

Premier Lin Chuan, in the company of Tainan City Mayor William Lai, recently conducted an inspection of the construction site, which is located behind Tainan's Xinying railway station.

In a briefing to Lin, TWC Chairman Kuo Chun-ming said the project was slated for completion by the end of 2018, at a total cost of NT$600 million.

The complex will feature brand-new teaching facilities, including a teaching building and professional training sites with total accommodation capacity of 200 trainees, Kuo said.

In addition, the complex will boast multiple functions including teaching, training, research, conference and leisure activities. Open-space design concept will be incorporated to allow peripheral areas for nearby residents to conduct leisure activities, according to Kuo.

