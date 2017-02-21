Military dismisses rumor about officer's reassignment

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Military Police Command said Monday the reassignment of command's only female first sergeant to a teaching position was part of a "regular reshuffle," denying she was removed due to inexperience.

Local media reports had suggested that Liu Pi-li (劉畢莉), the Military Police Command's first and only female first sergeant, was removed from her post due to incompetence and a lack of experience.

The reports also hinted that Liu's promotion had caused friction with her colleagues in the male-dominated environment, with an unnamed source saying she was considered a "thorn in the side" by her fellow officers.

But Hsieh Min-der (謝明德), director of the command's political warfare office, rebutted the allegations, saying Liu's transfer to serve as an instructor at the military police's training center was part of a regular reshuffle.

Liu had served as first sergeant in the command for a year and seven months, and thus was scheduled to be transferred to a new position, Hsieh said. Hsieh said Liu was "more than qualified" to serve as first sergeant, citing her previous service in other leadership posts and the fact that she had graduated first in her class from the Military Police Training Center.

Given Liu's "perfect resume," Hsieh said the command decided she was the ideal choice to instruct new recruits, adding that the position would also give her more time to take care of her family.