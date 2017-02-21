Gov't to enforce two-driver system for one-day tours

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Monday it would compile a list of 100 one-day tours that must adopt a two-driver system by the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday.

If their one-day tour is named, travel agencies must hire at least two drivers to take different shifts during the single trip, Political Deputy Minister of the MOTC Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said on Monday.

The tours must ensure that no driver is at the wheel for more than 10 hours or on duty for more than 12 hours.

If the travel agency cannot hire two drivers for one trip, it should arrange for tourists to take advantage of public transportation such as the railway or high-speed rail, Wang said.

"Stricter regulations will be enacted to prevent travel agencies from overworking drivers to keep costs low," Wang said.

More details about the rules will be announced before this weekend, which is the four-day 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday.

"It is hoped that the number of these one-day tours can be reduced over time and be extended to two days, so that drivers can get sufficient rest," Wang said.

His last-minute announcement of stricter rules came after a busload of one-day tourists careened off a freeway last Monday, killing 33 and injuring 11 to mark Taiwan's deadliest crash in 30 years.

Investigators have traced the cause to the fatigue and poor concentration of the driver, who also died in the incident.

Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) urged consumers to quit opting for the cheapest tours but to go with the "reasonably priced" ones instead.

"The price of any tour will certainly increase upon the adoption of a two-driver system, or upon using the alternative of public transportation," Chang said, reiterating that safety came at a price.

The Directorate General of Highways announced on Monday that between March 1 to March 31, it would recall approximately 5,000 tour buses manufactured before 2006 for safety inspections.

Drivers of Yu Li Express (友力通運), the company under which the crashed bus had been licensed, protested at the Transportation Ministry last Friday, decrying the government's revocation of the company's operation license as unfair.

'Unfair punishment'

Drivers argued that the crashed bus was in fact owned and maintained by Iris Travel Service Co. Ltd. (蝶戀花旅行社) and was only registered under Yu Li Express because Iris Travel Service was not licensed to operate buses.

"It's simply unreasonable that all of us have to shoulder Iris Travel Service's problem!" drivers said at a meeting with Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清) on Monday.

Approximately 40 drivers who work on buses registered under Yu Li Express convened at the Legislative Yuan on Monday, hoping to raise their plight and hammer out a solution with government officials. However, no representatives from the MOTC showed up.

