USC president gets personal over the classics

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "Aside the fact that I'm passionate about Greek classics, I'm hoping that every year when I teach the class, I can spark a fire in the students on the importance of the humanities," said University of Southern California (USC) President C. L. Max Nikias.

Since spring 2016, the university president has taught a semester-long classics course called "The Culture of Athenian Democracy."

"Hopefully, after taking my class, (students) can either major in the field, or take a minor in humanities or keep reading (the classics) or take electives," he said.

As with how Taiwanese students, teachers and society at large have begun gravitating away from the humanities, the American academic landscape also shows ebbing interest, with recent statistics testifying to a drop in the number of undergraduates earning humanities degrees.

Nikias hopes to rectify that in his classroom. The reason why there was so much criticism toward the humanities was because everyone was tying their college degrees to their future jobs, he said.

"Therefore, the conventional wisdom is that if you get a college degree from a professional school, it's easier to find a job," he said.

Nikias brought up his older daughter, who studied archeology and English literature and then went to law school.

The humanities degree is a great foundation before going into something more specialized, Nikias said. "That foundation gives you the breadth."

Aside from helping the student, a humanities foundation also enables them to learn to become a "complete human being with many different interests."

He added that the breadth of education also helps enormously in things outside the classroom, such as work or personal relationships.

Peering into the Past

Nikias said he looks to the Greek classics for inspiration in leadership.

"The challenges that we face today or how we can be an effective leader ... if you go back to the classics ... it's all in there, it's already in there in the past."

When asked to name his favorite classic, Nikias said it was Xenophon's "The Education of Cyrus," which has helped shaped his own leadership style. "That's the bible on leadership."

Embracing the Diverse Culture

Nikias, who arrived in the United States of America in the late 1970s, said his personal experiences have helped shape him as USC president.

"My own immigrant background helped make me want to be a better president of the university.

"I had the anxieties and insecurities of any other foreign-born student," he recalled, adding that he eventually learned that as long as one worked hard, one would be rewarded.

Now a U.S. citizen, Nikias said that during the course of his career, he had never felt discriminated against in any way in his adopted homeland, even when he spoke with an accent.

"I believe that is beauty of America," he said.

This mindset — that readiness to welcome strangers from afar — has informed the way he leads USC.

"That is why I look at USC today and see that we are truly an international university."