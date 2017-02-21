Top US school inks new partnership with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "As of probably 10 years, the largest international alumni population of USC were Taiwanese. There are very strong ties," University of Southern California (USC) President C. L. Max Nikias said as he sat down with The China Post in an exclusive interview in Taipei.

His delegation is currently in Taiwan for a weeklong visit.

One of the world's leading private research universities, USC has ventured out to other side of the Pacific Rim serves for a two-fold purpose: strengthening existing links with Taiwanese institutions and exploring new opportunities.

"As president, I see Taiwan as a strategic priority for our international outreach for the university, given the very strong ties that exist between USC and Taiwan in the past 60 to 65 years," Nikias told The China Post.

"I feel that we don't want to lose that very strong connection," he said.

Over 440 students from Taiwan are currently enrolled at USC, making Taiwanese students the university's fourth-largest source of international students.

One may say that's remarkable given Taiwan's size, though Nikias points out the university has "always been a magnet for excellent students."

New Partnership with MOE

To strengthen that connection, the USC delegation visited the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday with plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

"We not only want to reinforce the partnership we have in place for Ph.D. students to come and study at USC, but we're also going to sign a new MOU with the Education Ministry" Nikias said.

The MOU will open up the door for a program allowing professors from Taiwanese universities to visit USC for short-term training or other purposes.

"We're very excited for a program like that," Nikias said.

While there are already similar partnerships with the school of dentistry, pharmacy school of social work, programs for the elderly, for USC, the new program is a means to expand into different working opportunities.

"That's why we're looking for many different ways to expand relations with institutions in Taiwan."

Over 40 percent of USC's Taiwanese alumni received degrees in electrical engineering.

Currently, a popular choice for undergraduates at USC is business administration, while it's computer science for master's students.