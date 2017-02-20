Do anti-glare screens and apps actually work?

Studies have shown that usage of devices like smartphones, tablets and computers close to bed time has been found to deplete the quality of sleep.

So do those anti-glare screens and light tone adjusting apps actually do the trick in reducing the amount of blue light reaching our eyes?

Well, it depends according to optometrist Chen Ying-shan of Hsinchu Cathay General Hospital.

Chen says that the quality of the screen filters placed on phone and tablet screens vary greatly. Higher quality filters can reduce 15 to 20 percent of blue light, while lower quality counterparts can only screen out 2 to 3 percent. At present it remains hard for consumers to differentiate on quality.

As for apps that adjust the light tone of the screen, Chen compares them to wearing sunglasses. By lowering the tone however, some users react by increasing the brightness settings, causing harm to eyesight.

As a primary color, Chen says that the reduction of blue light makes images more yellow and have lower saturation which can actually cause fatigue.

Instead of relying on physical or software based screen filters, Chen recommends plenty of rest for your eyes when using devices. Avoid using devices for more than 20 minutes without a break. You can better rest your eyes by closing your eyelids (what a concept) or by shifting your vision toward faraway objects.