Gov't approval ratings see rare spike

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Approval ratings for President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Lin Chuan rose slightly in the month of February, according to a poll conducted by the pan-green leaning Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation.

The survey gave Tsai an approval rating of 41.4 percent, up more than 7 percentage points from January. Disapproval toward the president also fell from a high of 54.4 percent to 41.3 percent. Tsai's approval ratings were down by 28.5 percentage points since her inauguration.

Similar improvements were tallied for Premier Lin Chuan, who leads Tsai's Cabinet. Lin's approval rose to 33.6 percent, although over half (52 percent) of respondents disapproved of his governance.

The foundation's chairman You Ying-lung said that the government's clarifying explanations about pension reform policy and economic proposals may have bolstered its ratings, but noted that the recent Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day holidays may have caused respondents to be more lenient in their critiques.

You noted that the 36.6 percent of respondents found the scale of the Cabinet reshuffle "adequate," reflecting a lukewarm public reception toward the move.

The survey also found that more than two-thirds of respondents could not identify a single Cabinet minister by name.

The most identifiable ministers were Transportation Minister Ho Chen Tan, followed by Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san and Foreign Minister David Lee.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 13 to 14 with a sample size of 1,088 respondents and a 2.97 percent margin of error.