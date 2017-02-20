Lawmaker denies reversal on overtime cap

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) Caucus Whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) today denied that caps on work overtime would be loosened, but welcomed talks with corporate lobbies.

"There's no such information," Ker told reporters outside the Legislative Yuan on Monday when asked if he would be meeting corporate leaders to talk about recent government workweek amendments.

Ker said that he would welcome talks should the business groups wish to meet with members of the DPP caucus.

According to Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰), chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China, Ker had agreed to talks on expanding existing limits on overtime. Government labor regulations put the maximum hours of overtime per employee at 46 hours a month, a number that some business leaders want to see raised to at least 54 hours.

Lai and other business leaders blame labor guarantees, claiming the rules have increased costs and shift scheduling difficulties.