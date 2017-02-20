Unhealthy air spreads across most of Taiwan

Get out your surgical masks. Again.

(That is, unless you're lucky enough to be living on the east coast.)

Unhealthy air quality (level red) is affecting large swaths of Taiwan this morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in southern and central Taiwan reaching unhealthy levels. Air rated unhealthy for sensitive groups (level orange) was also prevalent in regions of northern Taiwan, including metropolitan Taipei.

This comes as hundreds demonstrated yesterday in Taichung and Kaohsiung urging the government to take greater action to ensure that residents have access to clean air.

So just how bad is the air quality down south?

Since the Environmental Protection Agency began monitoring AQI last December, southern Taiwan's air quality has been rated no better than level orange on just four of the last 80 days. And even of those four days, the AQI was rated "moderate."

Central Taiwan's didn't fare much better, with 37 of the 80 days rated level orange. The number of days rated unhealthy for sensitive groups stood at 12 for northern Taiwan.

Eastern Taiwan's Hualien and Taitung in contrast experienced no "orange days" during the 80 day span.