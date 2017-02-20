Umbrella ready? Colder and wetter weather ahead

So much for the balmy weather from last week.

Seasonal northeasterly winds will increase in strength tonight, as the Central Weather Bureau forecasts drizzly and colder temperatures for northern Taiwan and the northeast coast, so make sure you've packed an umbrella.

Cloud formations in the South China Sea moving north will also bring short intervals of rain to the south, southeast and eastern parts of the island. Rain can also be expected on the offshore islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Residents of Matsu should be aware of stronger wind gusts tonight.

Daytime temperatures for Monday will range from 26 to 28 degrees.

Another cold front is expected to arrive from the west starting late Wednesday and is forecast to lower temperatures in the north to the low teens on Thursday.

Colder temperatures from the latest front is forecast to affect all of the island over the weekend.